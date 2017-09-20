DAWA judge profile: Fazil Mohamad

Fazil Mohamad, a Singapore based sommelier, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Fazil Mohamad

Fazil began his career back in 2002 and has become one of Singapore’s most reputable sommeliers. It wasn’t until after completing his Diploma in Economics in 2003 that he realised he would rather pursue a career in wine.

Fazil has worked in some of Simgapore’s best restaurants, from his humble beginings as a Service Staff member to becoming a Resturant Captain; Senior Food & Beverage Executive; Operations Manager and now Group Sommelier at Salt Grill & Sky Bar.

He was awarded the Cantina Marabino Sicily Wine Scholarship at the 2011 Awards of Excellence. In 2010 he became a Certified Specialist of Wine by the Society of Wine Educators, and has worked as an educator at various establishments.

He recently won the Ruinart Sommelier Challenge 2017.