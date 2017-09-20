DAWA judge profile: Lim Hwee Peng

Lim Hwee Peng, a Singapore based wine tutor, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Lim Hwee Peng

Lim Hwee Peng CWE, FWS is a wine service provider and wine tutor, who teaches professionals through the Certified Specialist of Wine qualification, and French Wine Scholarship programs in Singapore and South East Asia.

Despite being a certified wine educator, Lim remains a committed student of wine as he continues acquiring further knowledge through international certification programs. He continues to hone his tasting skills through wine judging opportunities in Australia, South Africa, South America, and Italy. Among his professional qualifications, Lim gained the SWE’s Certified Wine Educator, and was named DUX of Advanced Wine Assessment Course by AWRI.

Hwee Peng was recently recognised by the Singapore Wine and F&B industries as a ‘Sommelier Mentor of the Year 2017’. He was then given the ‘Working Peoples’ Advocate 2017’ by the Singapore’s National Trades Union Congress for his efforts to increase professionalism among his peers.