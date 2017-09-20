DAWA judge profile: Mabel Lai

Mabel Lai, a wine journalist, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017

Mabel Lai

Mabel Lai is the first Certified Wine Educator from the Society of Wine Educators in greater China. Mabel also holds the WSET Diploma in Wines and Spirits and is a WSET Certified Educator. Other qualifications include; Certified Specialist of Wine, Certified Specialist of Spirits and Wine Fundamentals Certificate Level 2 issued by International Sommelier Guild.

She is one of the Founders of Hong Kong Wine Academy and a wine journalist with her own column in different media such as Winenow Magazine, Cru Magazine and MingPao newspaper. She is now pursuing her goal as Master of Wine.