DAWA judge profile: Marcus Lai

Marcus Lai, Managing Director at Winefield's Auctioneers Asia, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017

Marcus Lai

Having left his career in the healthcare industry, Marcus Lai chose to pursue his passion in wine business. He eventually set up and is currently the managing director at Winefield’s Auctioneers Asia, a wine auction house based in Singapore for the Asian market which specialises in fine and rare wines & spirits for the luxury industry.

His initial involvement in the wine scene came about after he won a black glass wine tasting held locally by The Local Nose. Since then he started with writing articles for The Local Nose. Marcus has travelled to numerous wine regions and is currently studying the Master of Wine programme. He is also a member of the La Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin and is serving the role as Maitre de Vinothecaire.