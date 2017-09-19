DAWA judge profile: Nikhil Agarwal

Nikhil Agarwal is a trained sommelier and judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Nikhil Agarwal

Nikhil Agarwal is a trained Sommelier, writer, editor and an international wine and spirits judge who received his degree in London. He is the brainchild behind All Things Nice which is India’s leading wine, spirits and luxury consultancy. He won the Wine Australia scholarship in 2012 and in 2013 Wine Australia made him their A+ Wine Educator in India.

Nikhil has been in the wine and spirit business for over 17 years, working with companies such as Sula Vineyards, Moet Hennessy and Diageo. CNBC did a feature on Nikhil as part of the show ‘Young Turks’ in 2013. Currently, TLC features Nikhil in the show The Flying Wine Maker.

Nikhil was voted as India’s TOP 10 Movers & Shakers in Verve magazine in June 2014. Nikhil has been invited by Trade organizations from around the world like to speak about the Indian wine and spirits industry.