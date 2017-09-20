DAWA judge profile: Zachary Tay

Zachary Tay, a sommelier working previously with Les Amis Group, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Zachary Tay

Zachary Tay entered the world of gastronomy through the kitchen and learnt his way around the saucepan. Supplementing hands on experience with an Advanced Diploma in European Culinary Management from the Swiss Education Group (SEG) in Switzerland.

After placing in the coveted World Gourmet Summit Bodegas Torres Wine Scholarship upon returning to Singapore, he was shortly headhunted to join Les Amis as a Junior Sommelier.

A year of experience was rewarded with the wine scholarship with Bodegas Torres in Barcelona as well as a promotion to Sommelier. Zachary left the Les Amis Group as it’s Chef Sommelier after 5 and a half years with a wealth of experience with vintage wines as well as wines from the different wine regions.

Zachary was also a semi-finalist on MediaCorp’s EatListStar which aired in 2016. In May 2017, Zachary was also the only sommelier out of over 100 across Asia who managed to identify 5 French wines in a blind-tasting consisting of 25 wines – as part of Flight Club organized by the PIWOSA Asia Tour.