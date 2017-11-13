Showcase of DAWA winners at ProWine China 2017 in Shanghai

Over 40 award-winning wines from DAWA 2017 will be presented at ProWine China Shanghai this year.

Decanter will showcase 38 DAWA 2017 winning wines at ProWine China in Shanghai on 14-16 November 2017. Visitors will have the chance to taste a selection of winners from around the world at Decanter’s stand (5BF30) at China’s leading wine fair.

Download the full list of wines showcased at the Decanter stand here.

On another note, seven wines will be presented in a masterclass on 14 November by DAWA judge and vice-chair Li Demei. The selection of wines from DAWA 2017 will include:

Leeuwin Estate, Art Series Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2014

Li’s, Family Treasures Shiraz, Ningxia, China 2015

Grace Vineyard, Tasya’s Reserve Marselan, Shanxi, China 2015

Bodega Norton, Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina 2015

Bodega Norton, Privada, Mendoza, Argentina 2015

Tyrrell’s Wines, Vat 8 Shiraz-Cabernet, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2014

Condado de Haza, Alenza, Ribera del Duero Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2006

See full results of DAWA 2017 winners here