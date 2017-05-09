DAWA 2016 award-winners showcased at ProWine Asia, Hong Kong

A selection of Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2016 award-winners are available to taste at China’s leading wine fair

Decanter are presenting 19 DAWA 2016 award-winning wines at ProWine Asia in Hong Kong from 8-11 May 2017.

Grace, Château de Tracy, Wild South and Château Rongzi are amongst the top DAWA 2016 award-winners on display at Decanter’s stand (5D-300). See here for the full list of wines showcased at ProWine Asia.

One of the many benefits of entering the Decanter Asia Wine Awards is Decanter’s ability to leverage partnerships and promotions in Asia in order to get your wine tasted by key influencers in the market.

For the first time, Decanter will be accepting entries for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017 at the Decanter stand until 12pm on Thursday, 11 May. For more information on hand delivery at ProWine Asia, Hong Kong please click here.

