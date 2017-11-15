DAWA 2017 winning wines at Wine & Dine Festival, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival took place on the 26-29 October
The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival celebrates world-class food and drink.
This year Decanter partnered with Riedel to give visitors the chance to taste award winning wines out of the very best crystal-ware.
Attendees tasted three award winning wines from the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.
The wines tasted were:
- Palmer & Co, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France, NV
- Tasca d’Almerita, Chardonnay, Contea di Sclafani, Sicily, Italy, 2015
- Wakefield Taylors Family Wines, Pinot Noir Rosé, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia, 2017
See full DAWA 2017 results