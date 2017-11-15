DAWA 2017 winning wines at Wine & Dine Festival, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival took place on the 26-29 October

The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival celebrates world-class food and drink.

This year Decanter partnered with Riedel to give visitors the chance to taste award winning wines out of the very best crystal-ware.

Attendees tasted three award winning wines from the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

The wines tasted were: