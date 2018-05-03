Decanter at Vinexpo Hong Kong

Decanter will be hosting a Grenache masterclass at Vinexpo Hong Kong as well as showcasing 22 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines.
Visitor’s to this year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong will also be able to attend Decanter’s World’s Best Grenache Buys masterclass. Explore Grenache from around the world with Decanter’s Asia Wine Awards judge Sarah Wong as she takes you through a selection of top Grenache buys rated by Decanter’s expert panel.
There will be eight wines available to taste:
- Mas Amiel, Vers le Nord, Maury Sec, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2016
- Clos de L’Oratoire des Papes, , Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2016
- Cantina Trexenta, Baione, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2014
- Acústic Celler, Auditori, Montsant, Catalonia, Spain 2014
- David and Nadia, Grenache, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa 2016
- Garage Wine Co., Bagual Vineyard Lot 69 Garnacha, Maule Valley, Maule, Chile 2015
- A Tribute to Grace, Shake Ridge Ranch Grenache, Amador County, Sierra Foothills , California, USA 2014
- Zonte’s Footstep, Love Symbol Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016
World’s Best Grenache Buys
Date: Wednesday 30th May 2018
Time: 10:00 – 11:30am
Speaker: Sarah Wong
Location: Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre
Decanter will also have a stand exhibiting 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines.
Below are some of the wines that will be available to taste at our awards stand:
- Grace, Gris de Koshu, Yamanashi, Chubu, Japan, 2016
- Yealands Family Wines, Babydoll Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2017
- Il Roncal, Ploe di Stelis, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2015
- Auntsfield, Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, Southern Valleys, Marlborough, New Zealand 2015
- La Fortezza, Aglianico del Taburno, Campania, Italy 2013
- Marco Bonfante, Bussia, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2012
- Sartori di Verona, Corte Brà, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2010
- Bodegas Olarra, Erudito, Rioja, Mainland Spain, Spain 2015
- Leza García, Tinto Familia, Rioja Crianza, Mainland Spain, Spain 2014
- Bodegas Ondarre, Rioja Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2014
- Bodegas Corral, Don Jacobo, Rioja Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2004
- Condado de Haza, Alenza, Ribera del Duero Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2006
- Les Roques de Cana, Sanguis Christi, Cahors, Southwest France, France 2008
- Château de Monrecueil, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2015
- Château Ramage La Batisse, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2014
- Gran Enemigo, Single Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2012
- Viña Requingua, Toro de Piedra Grand Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua, Chile 2015
- Viña Requingua, Toro de Piedra Gran Reserva Carménère-Cabernet Sauvignon, Maule, Chile 2015
- Shottebrooke, The Proprietor Reserve Series, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2014
- Copower Jade, Fei Tswei Merlot, Ningxia, China 2016
- Alto Roble, Patagón Grand Reserve Syrah-Cabernet Sauvignon, Curicó, Chile 2014
- Santa Alba, Grand Reserve Syrah-Cabernet Sauvignon, Curicó, Chile 2014