Decanter at Vinexpo Hong Kong

Decanter will be hosting a Grenache masterclass at Vinexpo Hong Kong as well as showcasing 22 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines.

Visitor’s to this year’s Vinexpo Hong Kong will also be able to attend Decanter’s World’s Best Grenache Buys masterclass. Explore Grenache from around the world with Decanter’s Asia Wine Awards judge Sarah Wong as she takes you through a selection of top Grenache buys rated by Decanter’s expert panel.

There will be eight wines available to taste:

  • Mas Amiel, Vers le Nord, Maury Sec, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2016
  • Clos de L’Oratoire des Papes, , Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France 2016
  • Cantina Trexenta, Baione, Cannonau di Sardegna, Sardinia, Italy 2014
  • Acústic Celler, Auditori, Montsant, Catalonia, Spain 2014
  • David and Nadia, Grenache, Swartland, Western Cape, South Africa 2016
  • Garage Wine Co., Bagual Vineyard Lot 69 Garnacha, Maule Valley, Maule, Chile 2015
  • A Tribute to Grace, Shake Ridge Ranch Grenache, Amador County, Sierra Foothills , California, USA 2014
  • Zonte’s Footstep, Love Symbol Grenache, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2016

World’s Best Grenache Buys
Date: Wednesday 30th May 2018
Time: 10:00 – 11:30am
Speaker: Sarah Wong
Location: Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre

Decanter will also have a stand exhibiting 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines.

Below are some of the wines that will be available to taste at our awards stand: