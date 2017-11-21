DAWA Tasting Workshops in Hong Kong

Asia Wine Service and Education (AWSEC) is organising a series of workshops about Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Asia Wine Service and Education (AWSEC) in Hong Kong is running a series of workshops to explain DAWA’s judging process on 3rd December and 5th January 2018. The course will be hosted by Corinne Mui, DAWA judge from Hong Kong, who will present a selection of 2017 award-winning wines and share her judging experience.

The first workshop “How to Judge Wine like an Expert” will take place on 3rd December 2017. Attendees will be guided through a blind tasting of three flights to introduce DAWA and its judging process.

During the second session “DAWA Gold Medal Tasting Masterclass” on 5th January 2018, students will have the opportunity to taste 12 gold medal winners from Australia, Chile and China, among others.

3rd December 2017 – How To Judge Wine Like An Expert

5th January 2018 – DAWA Gold Medal Tasting Masterclass

Price: HK$680 for 1 Class | HK$1,100 for both Classes