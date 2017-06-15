Aussino stores across China exhibit 24 DAWA 2016 winning wines

Between May and August, Aussino World Wines will be showcasing 24 award-winning wines from the 2016 Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) in 34 of its stores across China.
Aussino World Wines has specially selected 24 wines from a variety of locations across the globe including Spain, Argentina, Chile and Australia. The wines on offer have received a diverse array of medals including Commended, Bronze, Silver, Gold as well as the much-coveted Platinum award.
This summer customers will be able to buy these wines in stores across the cities of Guangzhou, Foshan, Beijing and Shanghai.
The 2016 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines on offer include:
- Áster, Finca el Otero, Ribera del Duero, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2012
- Finca el Origen, Gran Reserva Malbec, Vista Flores, Tunuyán, Mendoza, Argentina, 2014
- McWilliam’s, 842 Chardonnay, Tumbarumba, New South Wales, Australia, 2013
- MontGras, Intriga Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipó Valley, Chile, 2013
- MontGras, Ninquén, Colchagua, Chile, 2012
- Santa Carolina, Herencia Carmenère, Peumo, Rapel, Chile, 2011
- Wirra Wirra, Woodhenge Shiraz, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia, 2014
Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to try award winning wines from around the world – visit your local store today!
Promotional period: 29th May – 1st August 2017
Stores promoting wines:
View Aussino World Wines – Store Locator in a full screen map
Guangzhou
- C2C3, Yatai Shenghui, Favorview Palace, 74 Huijing North Road, Tianhe District
- AEON in Jiayu Sun City Mall, 1811 Guangzhou Avenue North, Baiyun District
- Happy Mart, 2nd Floor, GT Land Mall, 86 Huacheng Avenue (near Liede Avenue), Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District
- ParknShop, B1 Floor, CTS Center, 219 Zhongshan 5th Road, Yuexiu District
- AEON in Poly Central Plaza Block B, 18 Jianshe Road (near Huanshi East Road), Yuexiu District
- ParknShop, 1st Floor, Ruyi Center, Luoxi New Town, Panyu District
- AEON, 1 Fengyanyuan 2nd Street, Country Garden Phoenix City, Xintang Town, Zengcheng District
Beijing
- 1st Floor, Block A, The Apartments on Financial Street, 1 Jinchengfang Street, Xicheng District
- B1 Floor, Zhuozhan Shopping Center, 69 Fuxing Road, Haidian District
- B1-B12, Ping An International Financial Center, 3 Xinyuan South Road, Chaoyang District
- Ito Yokado, B1 Floor, Beijing Shimao Department Store, 13 Workers’ Stadium North Road
- T2-102A, Linked Hybrid Cmplex, 1 Xiangheyuan Road, Dongcheng District
- Xinrongji, B1 Floor, 11 Jinrong Street, Xicheng District
- 1st Floor, New Yansha Mall, 1 Yuanda Road, Haidian District
- 1st Floor, Beijing Urban-Rural Trade Centre, 23 Fuxing Road, Haidian District
- 1 Floor, Rainbow Department Store, 168 Guang’anmen Outer Street, Xicheng District
- B1 Floor, Modern Plaza (Dingcheng Store), 165 Fushi Road, Shijingshan District