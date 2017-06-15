Aussino stores across China exhibit 24 DAWA 2016 winning wines

Between May and August, Aussino World Wines will be showcasing 24 award-winning wines from the 2016 Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) in 34 of its stores across China.

Aussino World Wines has specially selected 24 wines from a variety of locations across the globe including Spain, Argentina, Chile and Australia. The wines on offer have received a diverse array of medals including Commended, Bronze, Silver, Gold as well as the much-coveted Platinum award.

This summer customers will be able to buy these wines in stores across the cities of Guangzhou, Foshan, Beijing and Shanghai.

The 2016 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines on offer include:

Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to try award winning wines from around the world – visit your local store today!

Promotional period: 29th May – 1st August 2017

Stores promoting wines:

View Aussino World Wines – Store Locator in a full screen map

Guangzhou

C2C3, Yatai Shenghui, Favorview Palace, 74 Huijing North Road, Tianhe District

AEON in Jiayu Sun City Mall, 1811 Guangzhou Avenue North, Baiyun District

Happy Mart, 2nd Floor, GT Land Mall, 86 Huacheng Avenue (near Liede Avenue), Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe District

ParknShop, B1 Floor, CTS Center, 219 Zhongshan 5th Road, Yuexiu District

AEON in Poly Central Plaza Block B, 18 Jianshe Road (near Huanshi East Road), Yuexiu District

ParknShop, 1st Floor, Ruyi Center, Luoxi New Town, Panyu District

AEON, 1 Fengyanyuan 2nd Street, Country Garden Phoenix City, Xintang Town, Zengcheng District

Beijing