Australia: Three reasons why you should visit the Penfolds Magill Estate Restaurant this Autumn

Decanter has partnered with the exclusive Penfolds Magill Estate Restaurant to give you the chance to relax and enjoy a selection of Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2016 award-winning wines and champagnes complimented by delicious cuisine in a luxurious and scenic setting.

Here are three reasons why you need to pay Penfolds Magill Estate Restaurant a visit:

  1. Incredible location

    Situated in the spiritual home of Penfolds and boasting stunning views of the Adelaide foothills, the Penfolds Magill Estate Restaurant is just 8 kilometres from the city of Adelaide and located adjacent to the Magill Estate vineyard, winery and cellars.

  2. Enjoy an exclusive award-winning wine tasting

    Decanter has partnered with the The Magill Estate restaurant to offer you a special selection of award-winning sparkling wines from the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2016. Customers will have the opportunity to taste these wines by the glass.

    The award-winning wines on offer are:

Click below for more information on each of the wines:

  1. Experience a unique degustation menu 

“Our aim is to constantly be inventive, drawing influences from season, flavour, aroma, wine and texture. We have a conceptual approach to cooking, which reflects on travels and exchanges of ideas”

The Australian restaurant has carefully crafted a wine pairing menu to perfectly compliment the Decanter Asia Wine Awards winning wines they have selected. The restaurant’s interior offers a contemporary and comfortable fine dining atmosphere and it’s exemplary service and stunning views completes one of Australia’s finest food and wine experiences.

Don’t miss out – Book your table today!

