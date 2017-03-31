China: Experience the Four Seasons, Shanghai, like never before

From the 31st March - 31st May, the sophisticated Four Seasons, Shanghai, will be promoting two Chinese Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines, in both their restaurants.

The Four Seasons Shanghai offers two very different settings to enjoy these award-winning wines.

On the first floor, guests can visit the resident Italian eatery, Camelia. Here, diners will experience everything the Italians call La Dolce Vita, and in addition to enjoying an authentic Italian meal inside, diners can treat themselves to a tiramisu on the terrace.

For an atmosphere as discreet as it is sophisticated, Shàng-Xí, the hotel’s uber-elegant Chinese restaurant, is available for lunch and dinner. With just 22 seats for public dining, the draw of Shàng-Xí is its five private rooms, each designed to a semi-precious stone.

Diners to both their restaurants will not only have the opportunity to try a glass of bronze award-winning wines from the 2016 Decanter Asia Wine Awards but they will also be able to buy the bottle at a special discount.

The award winning wines on offer at the Four Seasons are:

Award: Bronze – 86 points

Country: China

Region: Ningxia

Grape(s): Cabernet Sauvignon 90%, Merlot 10%

Producer: Kanaan winery

Alc: 14%

Tasting notes: Bright, fresh aromas with leafy, herbal notes appearing on both the nose and palate – intensely fruity though well-structured, and well made.

Award: Bronze – 87 points

Country: China

Region: Xinjiang

Sub-region: Yanqi

Grape(s): Chardonnay 100%

Producer: Tiansai Vineyards

Alc: 14%

Tasting notes: Restrained nose with delicate vanilla oak leading to a mouthful of ripe melon and peach, complemented by a creamy vanilla character.

Book today to enjoy these Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines at either Camelia or Shàng-Xí

Promotional period: 31st March – 31st May 2017

Address: Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai at Pudong, 210 Century Avenue, 200120 Pudong District, Shanghai

Website: www.fourseasons.com/pudong/dining/