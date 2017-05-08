city’super free wine tasting

This May, city’super will be offering its customers the chance to try nine 2016 Decanter Asia Wine Awards award-winning wines, across three of its stores in Shanghai, for free.
city’super has sourced a stellar range of wines from across the globe for an exclusive tasting:
- Beringer, Founders’ Estate Cabernet Sauvignon,California, USA, 2014
- Chandon, Brut Rosé, Ningxia, China, NV
- Chandon, Brut, Ningxia, China, NV
- Henri Bourgeois, Les Baronnes, Sancerre, Loire, France, 2015
- Masi, Brolo Campofiorin Oro, Verona, Veneto, Italy, 2012
- Masi, Costasera, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto, Italy, 2011
- Santa Margherita, Brut, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy, NV
- Villa Maria, Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2016
- Wolf Blass, Gold Label Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia, 2014
Since opening its first store in 2010, city’super has been dedicated to offering a premium selection of products from around the world. Don’t miss out on the chance to try a diverse selection of 2016 Decanter Asia Wine Award winning wines for free this May.
Promotional period:1st May – 31st May 2017
Address:
– LG1, iapm mall, 999 Middle Huaihai Road, Xuhui Area, Shanghai, China
– LG2, Shanghai ifc mall, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, China
– B1, Shanghai Times Square, 99 Middle Huaihai Road, Huangpu Area
Website: https://www.citysuper.com.cn/en/