Decanter’s debut tasting in Beijing

Decanter hosted its first tasting event in Beijing, China on Saturday 19 May 2018, following events organised in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.

Decanter has hosted its first-ever wine tasting event in partnership with ASC Fine Wines, at the Park Hyatt Hotel, last Saturday 19 May. Masterclass tickers were sold out within two weeks of going on sale.

The event showcased 55 winning wines from the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) to over 150 Chinese wine lovers.

Attendees were able to taste wines from 12 countries and regions including France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, as well as wines that are rarely available in the Chinese wine scene, such as Georgia. 10 wines that have won Gold medals and above were also available to taste.

Professor LI Demei, DAWA vice-chair and DecanterChina.com columnist, hosted a masterclass to introduce five top medal winning wines (two Golds, and three Platinums) which he has personally selected to demonstrate the quality of the DAWA.

The wines include:

Leeuwin Estate, Art Series Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2014 – Gold, 95 points

Shanxi Grace Vineyard, Tasya’s Reserve Marselan, Shanxi, China 2015 – Platinum Best in Show: Best Red Single-Varietal, 95 points

Santa Alba, Grand Reserve Syrah-Cabernet Sauvignon, Curicó, Chile 2014 – Platinum: Best Chilean Blend, 95 points

Bodegas Ondarre, Rioja Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2014 – Platinum: Best Red Rioja Reserva, 95 points

Bodega Norton, Gernot Langes, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2010 – Gold, 97 points

Ms. Dorian Tang, National Wine Education Director of ASC Fine Wines, who also judges at the DAWA, hosted a second masterclass to present rare back vintages of the leading Spanish producer Bodegas Muga, which have also won Decanter awards.

The Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) is Asia’s most trusted wine competition. First launched in 2012, the competition aims to provide consumers with a trusted source of wine recommendations.