Decanter’s debut tasting in Beijing

Decanter hosted its first tasting event in Beijing, China on Saturday 19 May 2018, following events organised in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.

DAWA Beijing 2018 Top Award Winners Masterclass pouring
TAGS:

Decanter has hosted its first-ever wine tasting event in partnership with ASC Fine Wines, at the Park Hyatt Hotel, last Saturday 19 May. Masterclass tickers were sold out within two weeks of going on sale.

DAWA Beijing 2018 Grand Tasting wines

Chinese wine lovers had the chance to taste 55 award-winning wines.

The event showcased 55 winning wines from the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) to over 150 Chinese wine lovers.

DAWA Beijing 2018 Grand Tasting pouring

The wines showcased included 10 winners that won Gold medals and above.

Attendees were able to taste wines from 12 countries and regions including France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, as well as wines that are rarely available in the Chinese wine scene, such as Georgia. 10 wines that have won Gold medals and above were also available to taste.

DAWA Beijing 2018 Grand Tasting checking label

Guest checking the label of the Grand Tasting wine

Professor LI Demei, DAWA vice-chair and DecanterChina.com columnist, hosted a masterclass to introduce five top medal winning wines (two Golds, and three Platinums) which he has personally selected to demonstrate the quality of the DAWA.

DAWA Beijing 2018 Top Award Winners Masterclass by Prof LI Demei

Professor LI Demei’s masterclass was extremely popular.

The wines include:

  • Leeuwin Estate, Art Series Chardonnay, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2014 – Gold, 95 points
  • Shanxi Grace Vineyard, Tasya’s Reserve Marselan, Shanxi, China 2015 – Platinum Best in Show: Best Red Single-Varietal, 95 points
  • Santa Alba, Grand Reserve Syrah-Cabernet Sauvignon, Curicó, Chile 2014 – Platinum: Best Chilean Blend, 95 points
  • Bodegas Ondarre, Rioja Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2014 – Platinum: Best Red Rioja Reserva, 95 points
  • Bodega Norton, Gernot Langes, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina 2010 – Gold, 97 points
DAWA Beijing 2018 Top Award Winners Masterclass guest taking notes

Guests taking notes at the Top DAWA Winners Masterclass

Ms. Dorian Tang, National Wine Education Director of ASC Fine Wines, who also judges at the DAWA, hosted a second masterclass to present rare back vintages of the leading Spanish producer Bodegas Muga, which have also won Decanter awards.

DAWA Beijing 2018 Muga Masterclass wine line-up

The line-up of the Muga Masterclass includes: Blanco, Rioja Genéricos 2016, Rosado, Rioja 2016, Rioja Reserva 2013, Prado Enea, Rioja Gran Reserva 2001, 2004, and 2009

DAWA Beijing 2018 Muga Masterclass guest tasting

Guest tasting at the Muga Masterclass hosted by Ms. Dorian Tang.

Watch live recording of both materclasses here

See past events coverage here

DAWA Beijing 2018 Grand Tasting guest tasting wines

Guest tasting at the Grand Tasting of DAWA Beijing 2018 event. Some 60 wines were showcased at the event.

The Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) is Asia’s most trusted wine competition. First launched in 2012, the competition aims to provide consumers with a trusted source of wine recommendations.

Search DAWA 2017 results