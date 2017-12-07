Gallery: Awards Tasting in South Korea hosted by Mashija Magazine

Decanter held an Awards tasting in partnership with Mashija Magazine at the JW Marriot Dongdaemun in Seoul, South Korea, on 3th December 2017.

The tasting was intended for professionals working in the Korean wine industry and Korean wine lovers at large. More than 120 guests attended the event and enjoyed the opportunity to taste 45 winners of DAWA 2017 and DWWA 2017. The diverse group of guests who attended the event included wine lovers, sommeliers, restaurant and bar owners, and embassy representatives based in Korea.

As official sponsor of the event, Duval-Leroy offered welcome champagne for the tasting in Seoul.

See full list of wine showcased at the event here.

Search full DAWA 2017 results here

Search full DWWA 2017 results here