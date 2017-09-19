DAWA judge: Alvin Gho

Alvin Gho, The American Club Singapore’s beverage director & sommelier, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Alvin Gho

The American Club Singapore’s Beverage Director & Sommelier Alvin Gho, a native of Singapore, is the only Singaporean Advanced Sommelier and is fluent in both English and Mandarin. Gho is Champion of the 2013 and 2016 Singapore Sommelier Competition and has represented his country in both Best Sommelier of the World and Best Sommelier of Asia-Oceania Competitions.

Gho started his wine career at Morton’s Steakhouse and Singapore’s famed Raffles Hotel. Shortly after, Gho relocated to Shanghai and has had several successful postings there. Most recently, he was the Head Sommelier at Daniel Boulud’s db Bistro Moderne at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

Gho aims to be a Master Sommelier by 2020 and looks forward to further exploring regions and expanding his palette on the job. Alvin Gho has been a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards since 2015.