DAWA judge profile: Chris So

Chris So runs WINELIST.HK, a wine media, education and consultancy company in Hong Kong. He is co-author of the Greater China Wine Critics Association’s Top 100 Wine Guide.

Chris travels around the world for his writing and judging work, teaches the WSET wine courses for Hong Kong University SPACE, and conducts training for hotels, restaurants and retailers. Chris is studying for the Master of Wine and is working on a research paper to complete this qualification. Chris is also a judge and educator for coffee and sake. Chris So has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2013.