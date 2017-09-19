DAWA judge profile: Fabien Duboueix

Fabien Duboueix, head sommelier at Joel Robuchon le Restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Fabien Duboueix

Born in Champagne, Fabien Duboueix has pursued a passionate career in wine and hospitality that has spanned 17 years and counting, and taken him to Europe, the UK, the US and Singapore.

His professional training began with a Wine Trust Certificate awarded in 2001, and a series of F&B positions in restaurants in Germany, France, Ireland, England and Spain, including the 1-Michelin-star Lucknam Park in Colerne, England, and the 1-Michelin-star El Castell de Ciutat in Seo D’urgell, Spain.

In 2011, he became a Certified Sommelier (CMS), and in 2012, a Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW). In May 2012, Fabien arrived in Singapore as Head Sommelier/Assistant Dining Room Manager at the Saint Pierre Restaurant, one of the leading French gastronomic restaurants in Singapore.

Since December 2012, Fabien has been Head Sommelier at Joel Robuchon le Restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa, who has recently been awarded with 3 star Michelin. In 2014 Fabien became an Advanced Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommelier, making him one of the very few sommeliers in this part of the world to have achieved such an advanced accreditation.

Fabien Duboueix has been a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards since 2015.