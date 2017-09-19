DAWA judge profile: Gurjit Barry

Gurjit Barry, a sommelier and wine educator from India, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Gurjit Barry is a WSET Level 4 Diploma qualified wine-taster and one of the five APP’s (Approved Programme Provider) in India for WSET Level 1 and Level 2 courses (Level 3 to start soon). He is the senior faculty and runs India’s first and only wine school, the Institute of Wine and Beverage Studies (IWBS) in New Delhi.

Gurjit has handled prestigious accounts of major five star hotels, including The Lalit New Delhi as the resident sommelier and also the wine training programme of the entire Lalit group; India’s most and the world’s second most luxurious train, Maharajas’ Express; award-winning restaurant Olive Bar & Kitchen Mehrauli. He has also been responsible for wine education at TAJ, The Oberoi New Delhi, Radisson, The Ashok New Delhi, and the wine club at the Galaxy Hotel Gurgaon.

Since 2008, Gurjit has assisted in organising India’s first and only platform for budding wine professionals, the Indian Sommelier Championship, ISC. In association with the Indian Grape Processing Board (IGPB), Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOPFI) he has set up a three day certificate training and tasting programme on Indian wines for the trade, media and consumers titled Panorama of Indian Wine Tasting. Working closely with premium Indian wineries, Gurjit has also represented India’s top wines in front of an international audience at the international festival of Les Fêtes de Genève in Switzerland and has also assisted in executing a European project to deliver wine education on Italian wines in India, under the project name UIV, Unione Italiana Vini.

Since April 2008, Gurjit has been an integral part of Wi-Not Beverage Solutions Pvt Ltd. He contributes to publications including HT City, Financial Express Mint and India Today Aspire as well as being the judge at the India chapter of the prestigious Worldskill 2016.

Gurjit Barry has been a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards since 2015.