DAWA judge profile: Julien Boulard

Julian Boulard, a wine educator and wine events and marketing specialist in China, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Julien Boulard

Julien Boulard was born in Alsace and arrived in China in 2003 while studying Mandarin at the University. After completing a Master Degree in International Affairs, he worked for five years for a wine importer in Nanning city, before setting up his own company – Zhulian Wines, specializing in wine education and marketing.

Thanks to his fluency in Chinese, both spoken and written, his blog and his micro-blog « Weibo » soon attracted many readers and followers (over 40,000 followers on Weibo today). Driven by his eagerness to learn, he started to study wine and became an accredited educator of the Bordeaux Wine School in China in 2008 (the only non-Chinese educator currently accredited in China). He then passed his WSET Diploma (Level 4) in 2012 and the Advanced Sommelier exam of the Court of Master Sommelier in 2016. He is now currently in the second phase of the Master of Wine program.

His reputation on social media, his proficiency in Chinese, his wine knowledge as well as his experience as a wine educator (over 1000 students per year) allowed him to become a key professional on the Chinese wine scene; on top of regularly publishing articles in Chinese wine media, he is also a judge at various wine competitions and he frequently hosts wine diners and tastings in major Chinese cities. Julien also writes a monthly column for DecanterChina.com.