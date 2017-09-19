DAWA judge profile: Eric Desgouttes

Eric Desgouttes, general manager of Kerry Wines Limited (Hong Kong) and executive director for Kerry Wines in Greater China, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Eric Desgouttes

Eric Desgouttes is a veteran of the food and wine industry. Trained in France, he has built a career spanning 30 years across France, the UK and Hong Kong. He spent his first 20 years working for Hotel groups including the Savoy Group, Hyatt, Shangri-La and the famous Hong Kong Jockey Club.

He then moved full time into the retail wine business with Watson’s Wine Cellar as Fine Wine Manager. His duties included managing the wholesale and VIP Division and all of the buying.

Eric is currently the General Manager of Kerry Wines Hong Kong and Greater China. In his current role, Eric is responsible for overseeing and managing Kerry Wines Hong Kong and China, including the sourcing of wineries and fine wine for the company, supporting the development of the distribution.

Already affiliated with many wine associations including the Commanderie de Bordeaux, Chevaliers du Taste-vins and L’Ordre des Coteaux Champenoise, in 2013 the French government recognised Eric’s expertise and awarded him the “Ordre du Merite Agricole”.