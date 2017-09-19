DAWA judge profile: Marcus Ford

Marcus Ford is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Marcus Ford

Shanghai-based Marcus Ford was introduced to wine by his brother in the London restaurant scene in the 1980s, and after a first job during his university holidays, carrying boxes for the UK wine merchant Oddbins, Marcus went to work for Harvey Nichols in London for five years in both their 5th Floor Knightsbridge and The OXO Tower restaurants.

In 1999, Marcus moved to Shanghai, where he was restaurant manager and Wine Guy at M on The Bund until 2009, when he left to set up Pudao Wines. Marcus has been tasting and judging in wine competitions and awards for the past 10 years.