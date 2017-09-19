DAWA judge: Sarah Wong

Sarah Wong, a freelance wine writer and judge from Hong Kong, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Sarah Wong

Sarah Wong is a freelance wine writer and judge. Born and educated in Hong Kong, she discovered wine while studying in America, and her knowledge and expertise has been developed through extensive education, tasting and competition judging.

Sarah’s visits to wine regions have included Mendoza, Piedmont and Napa Valley, and she previously participated in a harvest at Islander Winery in South Australia, where she helped with grape picking and sorting. Sarah currently writes for various publications, including contributing a weekly wine column to South China Morning Post, the English language newspaper in Hong Kong.

Sarah Wong has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2012.