DAWA judge profile: Suzanne Brocklehurst

Suzanne Brocklehurst, a wine consultant and educator based in Singapore, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Suzanne Brocklehurst

Suzanne Brocklehurst discovered her passion for wine as an undergraduate working in Gascony, South-West France. A position with a French wine shipper in London provided the foundation for her now 30 year long career, which has taken her to Perth in Australia, working for producer Leeuwin Estate, and the country she now calls home, Singapore.

Suzanne currently works as a consultant, educator and freelance writer, and has recently launched her own wine blog, The Wine Narrative (thewinenarrative.com), to share her insights and experiences. Suzanne’s work has been published in Meininger’s Wine Business International, The Singapore Straits Business Times, Le Pan and Drink Now Media.

She frequently contributes to other Asia based publications and has been a regular wine panelist for Cuisine & Wine Asia, The Local Nose, Appetite and The Peak: Gourmet & Travel.