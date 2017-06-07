DWWA judge profile: Lenka Sedlackova MW

Lenka Sedlackova MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Lenka Sedlackova MW

Lenka Sedlackova MW was born and raised in the Czech Republic but her love of languages took her to Germany and subsequently the UK, where she lives today.

Lenka’s interest in wine started over a decade ago at a wine tasting organised by London wine merchant Theatre of Wine, which resulted in a job. In her current role working for renowned UK importer Fields, Morris and Verdin (part of Berry Bros & Rudd), Lenka works with some of the greatest wine producers in the world including those from her favourite country, Spain.

In her spare time, she writes for the Wine Monkeys blog, lectures about wine and judges at international wine competitions.

Follow Lenka on Twitter @Lenkster