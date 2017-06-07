DWWA judge profile: Miquel Hudin

Miquel Hudin is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Miquel Hudin

Miquel Hudin is a wine journalist and Certified Sommelier originally from California. His career in wine started in Napa Valley, which led to founding the Vinologue series of wine books whose newest title will be for the Republic of Georgia.

As a contributor to Decanter, World of Fine Wine and other magazines, he focuses mainly on the wines of Spain where he is based in the Catalunya region, but splits his time between Southern France, Croatia, and Georgia.

He was the recipient of the 2016 Geoffrey Roberts Award.

Follow Miquel on Tiwtter @hudin