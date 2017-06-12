DWWA judge profile: Raimonds Tomsons

Raimonds Tomsons is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017.

Raimonds Tomsons

As well as being Wine Ambassador at Prike Lativia, Raimonds Tomsons is Head Sommelier at restaurant Vincents in Riga, Latvia. He has been part of numerous sommelier competitions and has consequently won a broad selection of awards includig Best Sommelier in Latvia in 2008, 2009 and 2015, and Best Sommelier of the Baltics in Vana Tallinn Grand Prix competition in 2007, 2008 and 2015.

Tomsons was previously President of the Latvian Sommelier Association and is now a Member of the Board since 2015.

Follow Raimonds on Twitter @RaimondsTomsons