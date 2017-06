Taina Vilkuna is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards

Taina Vilkuna

After studying International Politics at university, Taina Vilkuna soon let her passion for wine, especially Champagne, take the lead to embark on a career at the Finnish alcohol monopoly Alko Inc, where she held various positions. As Product Communications Manager since 2006, she has been leading media relations, planning staff training and lecturing on wine.