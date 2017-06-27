DWWA judge profile: Tim Triptree

Tim Triptree is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Tim Triptree

Tim Triptree is a Senior Specialist in the Wine Department and Director at Christie’s London. Tim joined Christie’s Wine Department in 2005 after graduating with a Distinction in the Wine Business Management MBA programme at the Business School of the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, and working in the trade for Majestic Wine.

He later studied for the Wine & Spirit Education Trust Diploma, gaining a Distinction in 2008 and was awarded the Sherry Institute Scholarship and Constellation Scholarship.