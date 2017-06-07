DWWA judge profile: Valentin Radosav

Valentin Radosav is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Valentin Radosav

Valentin Radosav is Head Sommelier at Gymkhana Restaurant, an Indian Michelin Star Restaurant in Mayfair, London. He has passed his Advanced Sommelier exam with The Court of Master Sommeliers UK and is a WSET Diploma student and winner of Sud de France Sommelier competition in 2016.

His repertoire includes working at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, spending one year at the Burj al Arab in Dubai, working in Birmingham at Purnell’s Restaurant and also on a Cruise liner travelling around the world. Radosav is an electronic technician by trade, steering his career path towards wine after his curiosity for wines rapidly became a passion.

