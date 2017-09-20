Decanter and WaterAid to host auction with Christie’s

More than 70 lots from this year's Decanter World Wine Awards will go under the hammer in special auction at Christie's on Thursday (21 September), as part of Decanter's long standing partnership with the WaterAid charity.

The auction of Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 wines, all from the above £15 categories, will take place at 10:30am at Christie’s on King Street in London on Thursday 21 September.

The sale will be followed by a separate fine wine auction at Christie’s, which will include rare wines from the cellar of Lord Halifax.

Bidders can also take part online and via phone.

There will be 74 lots going under the hammer on 21 September, including vintage and non-vintage Champagne, red Bordeaux and red Burgundy.

There will also be an online auction hosted by Christie’s, set to run from 28 November to 12 December.

Proceeds from the sale will go to WaterAid to benefit its projects around the world.

The DWWA has partnered with WaterAid for more than a decade, donating more than half a million pounds to the charity.