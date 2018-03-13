Decanter World Wine Awards 2018 Tasting

Be the first to taste this year's winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards, world's largest wine competition.

Join Decanter at this tasting to sample over 100 award-winning wines from across the globe.

2 July 2018
5-9pm
Vintners’ Hall, 68 Upper Thames Street, London EC4V 3BG
Tickets cost £40 each

Tickets will go on sale on 4 April.

DWWA Tasting 2017

Each of the award-winning wines have been rigorously blind tasted by our prestigious panel of the greatest wine experts, including Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers.

This is your chance to discover a selection of wines awarded by Decanter. See highlights from our 2017 tasting of DWWA winners.

 