Decanter will be holding its annual Decanter World Wine Awards tasting on Monday 2 July at Vintners' Hall, London, from 5pm to 9pm.



The tasting showcases more than 180 winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018, the largest wine competition in the world.

This year, Decanter received almost 17,000 entries. A team of 275 judges, comprised of Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and many of the world’s top experts, rigorously blind tasted all of the wines.

After a meticulous judging process they awarded 50 Best in Show medals, 149 Platinum medals, 439 Gold medals, 3,454 Silver medals, and 7,079 Bronze medals.

Now, for the first time since the results were announced in May, a selection of the top award-winning wines will be poured for you in London, a week from today.

Join us to find out what it takes to win a prestigious Decanter Awards medal. There will be 12 Best in Show, 22 Platinum, 40 Gold, 76 Silver and 35 Bronze wines to discover on Monday 2 July.

Tickets are only £40 per person.