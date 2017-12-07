DWWA 2017 award-winning wines at the Christmas Wine Experience in Porto

Decanter showcased a selection of ten DWWA 2017 award-winning wines from Portugal at the Christmas Wine Experience, an event organised by the luxury wine hotel The Yeatman in Porto, Portugal.

Two DWWA masterclasses took place on 1st and 2nd December and were led by Sarah Ahmed, Regional Chair for Portugal at DWWA, and Beatriz Machado, DWWA judge from 2013.

The DWWA 2017 winners presented at the sessions were also available to try at the DWWA table for the wine lovers attending the Christmas Wine Experience.