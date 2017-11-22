DWWA winners at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2017

On Saturday and Sunday, 11- 12 November 2017, a selection of 18 winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards were showcased at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter at The Landmark Hotel in London, where wine lovers gathered to explore the world’s major wine regions.

The event presented over 600 wines from around the world and masterclasses featuring Champagne Kru, Louis Jadot Grand Cru Burgundy and Château Pichon Baron among others.

The DWWA table featured three winning wines from 2016 and 15 winners from this year’s competition, including wines from 14 different countries (Slovenia, Greece, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, UK, Uruguay, USA, Germany, Russia, Gerogia, Australia and Brazil)

View the list of DWWA winning wines showcased at the event here.