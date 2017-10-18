DWWA winners at Great Western Wines Tasting

A selection of Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 winners will be on show at Great Western Wines' tasting on 2 November 2018
Award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 (DWWA) will be showcased at the UK retailer Great Western Wines‘ portfolio tasting on 2 November 2017. Winning wines include:
- Umani Ronchi, Casal di Serra, Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore, Le Marche, Italy, 2016
- Ottella, Le Creete, Lugana, Lombardy, Italy, 2016
- Cantine Antonio Caggiano, Béchar, Fiano di Avellino, Campania, Italy, 2016
- Machherndl, Mitz & Mütz Riesling Federspiel, Wachau, Niederösterreich, Austria, 2012
- Ascheri, Nirane, Dolcetto d’Alba, Piedmont, Italy, 2016
- Chivite, Finca de Villetuerta Selección Especial, Navarra, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2014
- Heartland, Shiraz, Langhorne Creek, South Australia, Australia, 2014
Event details:
2 November 2017, 5.30pm – 9pm
The Assembly Rooms, Bennett Street, Bath, BA1 2QH