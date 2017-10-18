DWWA winners at Great Western Wines Tasting

A selection of Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 winners will be on show at Great Western Wines' tasting on 2 November 2018

Award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 (DWWA) will be showcased at the UK retailer Great Western Wines‘ portfolio tasting on 2 November 2017. Winning wines include: Umani Ronchi, Casal di Serra, Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore, Le Marche, Italy, 2016

Ottella, Le Creete, Lugana, Lombardy, Italy, 2016

Cantine Antonio Caggiano, Béchar, Fiano di Avellino, Campania, Italy, 2016

Machherndl, Mitz & Mütz Riesling Federspiel, Wachau, Niederösterreich, Austria, 2012

Ascheri, Nirane, Dolcetto d’Alba, Piedmont, Italy, 2016

Chivite, Finca de Villetuerta Selección Especial, Navarra, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2014

Heartland, Shiraz, Langhorne Creek, South Australia, Australia, 2014 Event details: 2 November 2017, 5.30pm – 9pm

The Assembly Rooms, Bennett Street, Bath, BA1 2QH Search all DWWA 2017 results