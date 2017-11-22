Showcase of DWWA 2017 winners at Waitrose Drinks Festival in London

DWWA winning wines were presented on 17-29 November 2017

A selection of six Platinum and Gold medal winners from DWWA 2017 were showcased at the Waitrose Drinks Festival on 17-19 November.

The event organised by Waitrose, one of the UK’s leading supermarkets, included themed rooms dedicated to the main drinks categories: wine, cider, beer, dark spirits and light spirits. More than 4,000 customers had the opportunity to attend masterclasses, workshops and demonstrations from the Waitrose Cookery School.

The DWWA 2017 winners showcased at the Decanter stand were:

Date of event: 17-19 November 2017

Venue: County Hall, Belvedere Road, London, SE1 7PB