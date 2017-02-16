Vancouver International Wine Festival 2017: DWWA winners showcase

Visitors at the VIWF will have the opportunity to taste a selection of DWWA winning wines at the Decanter stand in the Tasting Room on 16 -18 February 2017. These medal winners have all won awards at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2016.
VIWF is one of the celebrated wine festivals in the world attended by 25,000 trade and consumer visitors.
The DWWA 2016 winning wines available at the VIWF are:
- Marisco Vineyards, The King’s Favour Sauvignon Blanc, Waihopai Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2015
- Poplar Grove, Pinot Gris, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada, 2015
- Arboleda, Chardonnay, Aconcagua Costa, Aconcagua Valley, Chile, 2015
- 50th Parallel Estate, Chardonnay, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia, Canada, 2014
- Marisco Vineyards, The Ned Pinot Rosé, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2015
- Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet Rouge, Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 2014
- Gérard Bertrand, Château l’Hospitalet, la Réserve, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon, France, 2014
- Louis Bernard, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2014
- Zuccardi, Tito, Altamira, San Carlos, Mendoza, Argentina, 2013
- Bodega Catena Zapata, Catena Alta Historic Rows Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2013
- Bodega Garzon, Tannat, Uruguay, 2014
- Inniskillin Niagara Estate, Riesling Icewine, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario – Niagara Peninsula, Canada, 2014
See full list of wines showcased at VIWF here.