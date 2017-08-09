Taste and buy award-winning wines at Museum Wines this August

Want to taste wines from this year's Decanter World Wine Awards? Receive great deals and discounts when you visit Museum Wines this August.
Based in a converted barn in Dorset’s Tarrant Valley, importer, wholesaler and retailer Museum Wines boasts a collection of over 300 wines. With a selection of remarkable value wines as well as a range of classics, there’s something for everyone.
This August they will be promoting eight DWWA winning wines from around the world. The wines on offer include:
- Gabriel Meffre, Laurus, Côtes du Rhône Villages, Rhône, France, 2015 – available to pre-order
- Gabriel Meffre, Saint-Théodoric, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2015 – available to pre-order
- Holden Manz, Cabernet Franc, Franschoek, South Africa, 2014
- Holden Manz, Big G, Franschoek, South Africa, 2013
- Pazo Señorans, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2016
- Pazo Señorans, Selección de Añada Albariño, Rías Baixas, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2008
- Famille Sumeire, Château l’Afrique, Côtes de Provence, Provence, France, 2016
- Hecht & Bannier, Côtes de Provence, Provence, France, 2016
Pop into store on 26th August for a free tasting of all eight winners.
Museum Wines will also be giving away complimentary tickets to the first-ever Dorset Wine Festival on orders over £500.
Promotional period: 21st August 2017 – 4th September 2017
Address: Museum Wines, No 8 Wine Co, Tarrant Hinton, Dorset DT11 8JX
Website: www.museumwines.co.uk
Click here to subscribe to Decanter from £44.99 and save up to 27%
More articles like this:
Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 results revealed
Search the full results for DWWA 2017...
Surprise Platinum winners at Decanter World Wine Awards 2017
How many wines from these regions have you tried?...
Highlights: Decanter World Wine Awards 2017 tasting
At Vintners' Hall in London...
English wine Winbirri scoops one of top prizes at Decanter World Wine Awards 2017
'Perfect aperitif' English still wine wins big at DWWA...