Taste and buy award-winning wines at Museum Wines this August

Want to taste wines from this year's Decanter World Wine Awards? Receive great deals and discounts when you visit Museum Wines this August.

TAGS:

Based in a converted barn in Dorset’s Tarrant Valley, importer, wholesaler and retailer Museum Wines boasts a collection of over 300 wines. With a selection of remarkable value wines as well as a range of classics, there’s something for everyone.

Museum Wines, Dorset, stocks over 300 wines

This August they will be promoting eight DWWA winning wines from around the world. The wines on offer include:

Pop into store on  26th August for a free tasting of all eight winners.

Museum Wines will also be giving away complimentary tickets to the first-ever Dorset Wine Festival on orders over £500.

 

Dorset Wine Festival Logo

 

Promotional period: 21st August 2017 – 4th September 2017
Address: Museum Wines, No 8 Wine Co, Tarrant Hinton, Dorset DT11 8JX
Website: www.museumwines.co.uk

Click here to subscribe to Decanter from £44.99 and save up to 27%

More articles like this: