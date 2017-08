Alpataco in Argentina features over 20 DWWA 2017 winners

Buy award-winning wines from Alpataco in Argentina this summer



Visit Alpataco, in Cuidad Mendoza and Buenos Aires (Argentina), this summer and have the chance to buy over 20 award-winning wines from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

This wine merchant will be offering 20% off wine bottles and 10% off their selection of leather products in three different locations.

Some of the top awarded wines available at Alpataco include:

Platinum Best Argentinian Malbec winner, SoloContigo, Colección Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2014

Promotional period: 1st August 2017 – 31st July 2018

Address 1: Alpataco, Peatonal Sarmiento 184 Ciudad Mendoza, Argentina

Address 2: Alpataco, Av. Quintana 450 Recoleta Buenos Aires, Argentina

Adress 3 : Aplataco, Guido1992 Recoleta Buenos Aires, Argentina

Website: www.alpataco.com.ar

See full DWWA 2017 results here