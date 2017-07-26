BAR NSW in Australia promotes DWWA 2017 winners

Try award-winning wines at Bar NSW in Australia this November 2017



BAR NSW, a unique destination located in Echo Point, Sydney (Australia), will feature three DWWA 2017 winners from the 7th November.

Boasting stylish interiors of wood and copper, BAR NSW offers an award-winning beverage list featuring wines sourced solely from New South Wales vineyards plus ciders, beers and cocktails and a range of delicious snack and light meal options.

Perched on the edge of the Blue Mountains Echo Point escarpment, with breathtaking views of the Jamison Valley, The Lookout, Echo Point is a world class food, wine and hospitality destination.

Some of the top awarded wines available by the glass at BAR NSW will include:

DWWA 2017 Platinum winner – Piper-Heidsieck, Essentiel Cuvée Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France NV

Promotional period: 7th November– 3rd December 2017

Address: BAR NSW, 33 Echo Point Rd, Katoomba NSW 2780

Website: https://www.thelookoutechopoint.com.au/venues/bar-nsw