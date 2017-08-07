Bedales in London promotes DWWA 2017 winners

Visit Bedales in London, UK, from 11-24 September to enjoy a flight of three Gold medal-winning.
Bedales, a London base wine shop will be featuring three award winning wines from this year’s competition next month.
Two of their stores will be promoting a selection of DWWA 2017 Gold winners from 11-14 September.
Some of the winners available to try by the glass are:
- Andeluna, Pasionado Cuatro Cepas, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2013
- Ktima Biblia Chora, Ovilos, Pangeon, Macedonia, Greece 2016
- Saint Clair, Pioneer Block 1 Foundation Sauvignon Blanc, Wairau Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2016
See full DWWA 2017 results
Don’t miss out – offer ends 24 September!
Promotional period: 11-24 September 2017
Address 1: Bedales, 5 Bedale Street, SE1 9AL
Address 2: Bedales, 12 Market St, London E1 6DT
Website: www.bedaleswines.com