Bride Bar features three DWWA 2017 winners in November

Bridge Bar, located in Sydney International Airport, will feature three award-winning wines this November

Bridge Bar’s inviting lounge-like feel affords passengers a space to relax in style before boarding their next adventure.

Working with high profile chef, Luke Mangan, Bridge Bar reflects the true essence of Sydney’s envied lifestyle, showcasing a seasonal menu that highlights the very best in local Australian produce.

This November, customers will be able to try wines by the glass when tasting DWWA 2017 winners.

Some of the top awarded wines available at Bridge Bar include:

Promotional period: 7th November – 3 December 2017

Address: Terminal 1, Sydney International Airport, Mascot NSW 2020

Website: https://www.trippaswhitegroup.com.au/our-venues/Sydney-International-Airport/21