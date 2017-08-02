Enoteca Falorni promotes local award-winning wines

The most famous Enoteca in the Chianti Classico area is promoting Decanter World Wine Award winning wines this summer...

Located underground in the historical centre of Greve, Chianti, Enoteca Falorni, Italian wine specialist, boasts a collection of over 1,000 wines.

As well as stocking an extensive list of principally Tuscan wines, they also have over 100 of them available to enjoy through their Enomatic machines.

Family-owned Enoteca Falorni will be showcasing three local award-winning wines for customers to taste from their Enomatic machines.

Visit between the months of July and November and you’ll be able to try the following wines:

Promotional period: 1 July – 13 November 2017

Address: Piazza delle Cantine, 6 50022 Greve in Chianti (FI) – Italia

Website: www.enotecafalorni.it