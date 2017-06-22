Love Wine promotes award-winning wines

Buy award-winning wines from Love Wine this summer

Visit Jersey’s Love Wine this summer and have the chance to buy 48 award-winning wines from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

The independent wine merchant will be offering 10% off bottles and 15% off their special Decanter Awards mixed case.

Customers will be able to purchase a selection of this year’s Commended wines, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum winners from across the globe.

Some of the top awarded wines available at Love Wine include:

Devil’s Corner, Riesling, Tasmania, Australia 2015 – Platinum – Best in Show

Yalumba, Museum Reserve Muscat, South Eastern Australia NV – Gold

Yalumba, The Menzies Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia 2013 – Gold

Don’t miss out – offer ends 20th July!

Promotional period: 22nd June – 20th July

Address: Love Wine, Longueville Road, St Saviour, Jersey, JE2 7WF

Website: www.lovewine.je