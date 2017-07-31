Stonewines showcase 19 DWWA winners this August

Throughout August, London based, indie wine shop Stonewines will be featuring 19 Decanter World Wine Award winning wines on their new wines-by-the-glass service.
As well as stocking over 400 hand-selected wines, they also serve wine by the glass and with their ever-changing house range you can always expect to encounter something special. They also stock a range of London craft beers and serve coffee from local roasters Campbell & Syme.
From the 1-31 August the wines will be available to enjoy by the glass in-store. Stonewines will also be dropping their corkage fee for those looking to buy the wines for on-premises consumption.
Some of the winners available to try and buy this August are:
- Andeluna, Pasionado Cuatro Cepas, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, 2013
- Bellavista, Alma Gran Cuvée Brut, Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy, NV
- Bodegas Muriel, Barón de Barbón, Rioja Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2011
- Casas del Bosque, Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca Valley, Chile, 2016
- Chambers Rosewood, Old Vine Muscat, Rutherglen, Victoria, Australia, NV
- Gosset, Grand Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France, NV
Don’t miss out – offer ends 31st August!
Promotional period: 1-31 August
Address: 1382 High Road, London, N20 9BH
Website: Stonewines.com
See all 2017 Decanter World Wine Award wines