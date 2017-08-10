Tanners Wine promote platinum award-winning wine

Family-owned, independent wine merchant, Tanners Wine is promoting the winner of the Platinum: Best White Mâconnais & Chalonnais award from this year's Decanter World Wine Awards.
Winner of the 2016 Outstanding Retailer of the Year award, Tanners Wines, sells over two million bottles of wine every year from over 20 countries. Although they specialise in French wines from Burgundy and Bordeaux , they also sell German and Portuguese wines, as well their own label sparkling wine, Port and Sherry.
The award-winning wine merchant is promoting the winner of the Platinum: Best White Mâconnais & Chalonnais award at this year’s DWWA:
The wine will also be available as part of their Burgundy & Claret Mixed Case Offer – click here for more information.
Website: www.tanners-wines.co.uk
Branches:
– Tanners Wines Cellars Shop Shrewsbury
– Shrewsbury
– Chester
– Bridgnorth
– Hereford
– Welshpool
– Llandudno Junction
View Tanners Wine – Branches in a full screen map
More articles like this:
Stonewines showcase 19 DWWA winners this August
Stonewines, a London based indie wine shop will be featuring 19 award winning wines from this year’s competition. As well…
Taste and buy award-winning wines at Museum Wines this August
Based in a converted barn in Dorset’s Tarrant Valley, importer, wholesaler and retailer Museum Wines boasts a collection of over 300…