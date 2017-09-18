Taste award-winning wines at Le Vignoble this November

Independent wine lounge, merchant & education provider, Le Vignoble, offers over 300 wines from all over the world available to drink in or take away.

The Plymouth based wine merchant stocks 36 different wines available by the glass and via their Enomatic machines. This November they will be offering a special selection of 8 Decanter Award winners from this year’s competition.

Taste a selection of bronze, silver and gold medal winners:

Promotion period: November 2017

Address: New Cooperage, Royal William Yard, Plymouth , PL1 3RP

Website: www.levignoble.co.uk