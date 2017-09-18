Taste award-winning wines at Le Vignoble this November
Independent wine lounge, merchant & education provider, Le Vignoble, offers over 300 wines from all over the world available to drink in or take away.
The Plymouth based wine merchant stocks 36 different wines available by the glass and via their Enomatic machines. This November they will be offering a special selection of 8 Decanter Award winners from this year’s competition.
Taste a selection of bronze, silver and gold medal winners:
- Santa Alba, Reserve Carménère, Curicó, Chile, 2016
- Marco Abella, Loidana, Priorat, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2014
- Bogle, Old Vine Zinfandel, California, USA, 2014
- Glaetzer, Bishop Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2015
- Babylonstoren, Viognier, Western Cape, South Africa, 2016
- Ramos Pinto, Adriano Reserva, White, Port, Portugal, NV
- Planeta, Eruzione 1614 Carricante, Sicilia, Sicily, Italy, 2015
- Camel Valley, Pinot Noir Rosé, Cornwall, United Kingdom, 2016
Promotion period: November 2017
Address: New Cooperage, Royal William Yard, Plymouth , PL1 3RP
Website: www.levignoble.co.uk