Taste award-winning wines at Le Vignoble

Taste award-winning wines at Le Vignoble this November

global tastings le vignoble
TAGS:

Independent wine lounge, merchant & education provider, Le Vignoble, offers over 300 wines from all over the world available to drink in or take away.

Le Vignoble, Plymouth - Customers enjoying their Enomatic machines

Le Vignoble, Plymouth – Customers enjoying their Enomatic machines

The Plymouth based wine merchant stocks 36 different wines available by the glass and via their Enomatic machines. This November they will be offering a special selection of 8 Decanter Award winners from this year’s competition.

Taste a selection of bronze, silver and gold medal winners:

Promotion period: November 2017
Address: New Cooperage, Royal William Yard, Plymouth , PL1 3RP
Website: www.levignoble.co.uk

See full DWWA 2017 results